5 potential candidates to replace head coach Tracy Claeys at Minnesota

While many thought Miles’ name would get serious traction this off-season, it appears as though the market for the former LSU head coach wasn’t nearly as robust as expected. Outside of an interview with Houston, Miles didn’t appear to get any major traction for head coaching jobs this off-season.

But with that said, this could be a perfect landing spot for Miles. He has Midwestern roots and has said he wants to be at a place where he can “win championships.” It won’t be easy at Minnesota, but at least playing in the Big Ten, the path to the playoff is there.

From the Minnesota perspective, they could do a lot worse than hiring a coach with a national championship on his resume and a reputation as a keen recruiter and talent developer. Miles is a name Minnesota absolutely has to call.

Getty Images Chris Graythen