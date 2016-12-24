5 Presents WWE Can Give Their Fans

It’s the Christmas season, and almost everyone’s in a giving mood. But what will WWE give to its fans as we approach the New Year?

‘Tis the season for giving and receiving presents around the world. This time of year is all about being with friends and loved ones, showing appreciation for the people and things around you, and for generosity and kindness. That mentality is especially prominent in North America, and WWE is no exception to the feelings of festivities.

December’s usually a very slow month for WWE. Stuck between Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble, nothing usually happens this time of year. Viewership decreases regularly due to Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, since few people want to spend either way watching wrestling.

To try and alleviate this problem, WWE sometimes puts on a holiday-themed show in the hopes of drumming up a solid viewership number. This year, it isn’t likely that show will do good numbers. Apart from the aforementioned reasons, WWE’s reputation among its most hardcore fans isn’t in the best place right now. And a big reason for that is because Vince is being something of a Grinch this year.

We’ve witnessed some odd and arguably malicious booking decisions this past year. In fact, Vince says at Payback this year that he only ever listens to himself and not the fans. Small wonder, then, that his company’s ratings are in a nosedive.

But all it not lost. Despite the cynicism many wrestling fans (myself included) have towards WWE, there’s still a chance they could rebound in 2017. The best way for that to take place is for WWE to be more generous during the holiday season. With so many people in the spirit of giving and generosity, here are five presents WWE can give their fans.

5. A World Championship Shot for Cesaro

I’m going to flat out say it: Cesaro’s the best wrestler on RAW. He’s better than Seth Rollins, better than Kevin Owens, better than Sami Zayn, better than everyone. He’s the most versatile wrestler, is an excellent worker overall, and has a magnetism about him that allows him to control the audience.

For the better part of two years, we’ve seen Cesaro show what he can do, and more often than not, he steals the show. Two years ago Vince said publicly that Cesaro doesn’t connect, yet Cesaro has proven that he does time and again.

So to further prove it, Cesaro should be given a World Title shot in the foreseeable future. It doesn’t matter if it’s a PPV or a regular TV show. As long as Cesaro gets an opportunity to challenge for the title, it would be an excellent present for WWE to give to us. For too long Cesaro has been stuck in mid-card purgatory. He has an army of supporters, ranging from millions of fans to current WWE Superstars to certified legends and Hall of Famers.

All of them believe Cesaro has ‘it’ (whatever that may be), and Cesaro has pretty much passed all of Vince’s silly tests and jumped through his hoops.

4. Better Commentary Team for Each Show

The current three-man team commentating are both abysmal. Each one of them has a critical flaw that makes it more entertaining to watch RAW muted than with the volume on.

Michael Cole is the voice of Vince McMahon and is about as charismatic as a giant sequoia. Everything he says is scripted and mechanical, down to his reactions to what happens in the ring. He has no personality, and calls moves with the excitement of a man watching paint dry.

JBL used to be fun to listen to, but now sounds and acts like the drunk he used to portray. He’ll often go on random tangents or discuss anecdotes that few people understand. He’ll get into arguments with the other commentators and talk over people like a self-absorbed narcissist would. Every time he tries to ‘have fun’, he ends up irritating the listeners.

As for Byron Saxton, he often ends up as the butt of everyone’s jokes, including Michael Cole’s. You know you’re bad when Michael Cole is making fun of you on live television. Saxton says weird things and makes bizarre comments on regular basis.

He simply doesn’t bring anything unique to the table. And don’t expect excitement or passion to ooze out of his commentary. He’s a good opponent for Cole in the ‘most wooden speaker’ award for WWE.

Changing the commentary teams up would make for a nice present. Adding someone with more passion and an actual character would make for better TV. Mauro’s doing fine, but he’s mostly a play-by-play face, so he needs a smarmy heel to counteract his positivity, in the same way that King and J.R. used to do to each other.

Even adding an entirely new face to the table would be nice. A good prospect would be Renee Young. She has proven she’s a solid commentator, has done well calling matches in NXT, and doesn’t have any flaws whatsoever in terms of her presentation.

3. Shinsuke Nakamura on the Main Roster

Nakamura doesn’t belong in NXT anymore. He’s so unbelievably good at everything he does that each passing week he spends there seems to hold him back from being the immense draw he can be.

While some casual fans might not know who he is, it wouldn’t take long for them to warm up to and accept him. Nakamura’s charisma is unmatched in WWE. No other wrestler can even touch him in terms of how he controls the audience and keeps their eyes on him. From his most subtle of movements to his wacky looks to his unusual moves (Good Vibrations, anyone?), Nakamura’s the ideal blend of wrestler and outlandish character WWE’s looking for.

The SmackDown roster is in critical need of more stars on that show, especially since RAW took most of the biggest young names. Adding Nakamura to the SmackDown roster would be a great move for the blue brand. They’d get an excellent wrestler who can work with pretty much anyone, an ultra-charismatic character that stands out of a crowd and the possibility of A.J. Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on a major WWE stage. It would be like Wrestle Kingdom X again, only in English.

2. Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe at WrestleMania

Samoa Joe is a vicious man. He’s an excellent heel wrestler whose ‘questionable’ physique is balanced by legitimate wrestling abilities and a dangerous submission style. There are many people he can work with on the main roster, but there’s one person whom, if he’d fight, would be one of the best presents WWE could give their fans: Brock Lesnar.

Both of these men are excellent natural wrestlers. Each one has a background in legitimate martial arts and specialize in submission holds. Both are monsters in terms of how they dominate their opponents. Each one of them can throw suplexes like few others. Seeing these two titanic forces lock horns would be a fantastic contest that could only be described as a ‘dream match’.

1. A Heel Roman Reigns

I know we’re really grasping at straws here, but there couldn’t possibly be a better gift than this. Many people really hate Roman Reigns. They hate him so much that, if that hatred could somehow be harnessed into an energy source, it could power each home in Reigns’ home state of Florida for a year. People do not like his character one bit, and any future attempts to try and convince them otherwise would be a fruitless endeavor.

So, since the babyface Reigns project has failed à la Rocky Maivia, why not repeat history and turn him hell à la Rocky Maivia?

As Leakee, Reigns was a solid heel. He had a natural smugness about him that made people dislike him. He looked and sounded far more comfortable in that role than as a smiling babyface regurgitating Vince’s nonsensical fairy-tale-inspired promos. He even had better control over the audience, as he knew how to get them to hate him more easily.

There’s a likelihood that, if Reigns turned heel, he’d get the kind of reaction WWE needs out of a heel. since so many heels in the company today are cheered and booed (because, audience divisiveness), having a pure heel is critical for WWE to tell the right stories. Roman Reigns can fit that role; all he needs is someone to make the call and give the fans the best present imaginable.

