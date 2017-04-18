5 prospects the Dallas Cowboys should target in the 2017 NFL Draft

Needs: The Cowboys’ defense let them down in 2016, and this offseason brought about the needs for an even larger rebuild as defensive backs Mo Claiborne and Barry Church both exited in free agency. Both players should be replaced, long-term, through the draft. The Cowboys also need to drastically overhaul their feeble pass rush from last year, with needs at both defensive end and defensive tackle looming. A depth linebacker, wide receiver, or tight end to eventually replace Jason Witten could also be in the cards for the defending NFC East champs.

Picks: First round (28), Second round (60), third round (92), fourth round (133), sixth round (211), seventh round (228, 246).

