5 prospects the New England Patriots should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: The Patriots traded their first- and second-round picks for Brandin Cooks and Kony Ealy, respectively, leaving them a bit thin at the top of the draft. Jimmy Garoppolo and Malcolm Butler could be traded and yield first-round picks, so there’s a lot to be determined in New England. That being said, the Patriots will attempt to address needs at running back, defensive end and cornerback with the picks they have left.

Picks: Third round (72, 96), fourth round (131), fifth round (163, 183), sixth round (200), seventh round (239).

