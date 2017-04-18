5 prospects the Philadelphia Eagles should target in the 2017 NFL Draft

Needs: The Eagles have one glaring, giant need that needs to be addressed immediately this April — their terrible uniforms.

No, it’s actually cornerback. (Though a uniform change to some sweet Kelly Greens would be appreciated.)

Luckily for Philadelphia, this is a loaded corner class, so the needs on both the outside and in the slot should be easy to fill in the first two days.

After that, there are needs on both the interior and exterior of the defensive line, at running back, safety or linebacker, and maybe even at wide receiver.

But seriously, they need to draft cornerbacks.

Picks: First round (14), Second round (43), Third round (99), Fourth round (118, 139), Fifth round (155), Sixth round (194), Seventh round (230)

