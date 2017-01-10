5 reasons Alabama is perfectly equipped to return to the College Football Playoff in 2017

While so much of the offensive focus was on Hurts on Monday night, here is one simple truth: If Bo Scarbrough hadn’t gotten hurt, the Crimson Tide almost certainly would have won this game. Scarbrough had two touchdowns Monday, and Alabama was up 24-14 when he suffered an injury late in the third that sidelined him the rest of the game. The Crimson Tide were outscored 21-7 from that point forward.

But while the injury will go down as one of the greatest “what if’s” in ‘Bama football history, the good news is not only is Scarbrough back next season, so too is the entire Alabama rushing game. Leading rusher Damien Harris (1,040 yards, two touchdowns) will return, as will Joshua Jacobs (564 yards, four touchdowns) and B.J. Emmons (173 yards, one touchdown) — a former five-star recruit who couldn’t get many carries in a crowded backfield this season. Oh, not to mention Najee Harris, a back from California widely considered to be the top recruit in the country, is already on campus in Tuscaloosa as an early enrollee recruit in 2017.

Finally, there is Scabrough himself. He has as much – if not more – talent than any back in the country. If he can stay healthy (and at this point, it’s a big “if”) he should be a front-line Heisman favorite going into 2017.

David J. Phillip AP photo