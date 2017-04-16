5 reasons Demetrious Johnson might be the greatest champion in UFC history

Nearly every champion in the conversation for greatest champion of all time has either tasted defeat or come very close during their run. Before Anderson Silva lost his belt to Chris Weidman, he almost had it snatch up by Chael Sonnen at UFC 117 when he was down 4-0 entering the fifth round before winning by late submission. Jose Aldo was felled in once punch by Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre had a hellacious ride against Johnny Hendricks before he stepped away from the sport and Jon Jones squeaked by Alexander Gustfasson in a bout some fans still claim went the other way.

Demetrious Johnson has never been that close to defeat during his title run. Johnson has never even been outstruck during his run as champion.

John Dodson dropped Johnson in their first bout but the champ ended up finishing that fight with a 127-57 significant strike advantage and five takedowns. Tim Elliot won “The Ultimate Fighter” and fought DJ like a man with absolutely nothing to lose, and it worked for the first round or so. But eventually, like usual, DJ figured it out and pulled away in the championship rounds.

“Mighty Mouse” has definitely been tested during his title run, but he’s passed with flying colors.

Tracy Lee-USA TODAY Sports Tracy Lee