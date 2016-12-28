5 reasons Ohio State will crush Clemson on their way to the national championship game

DeShaun Watson simply wasn’t the same player as he was last year. I don’t care if he finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting (which was preposterous, by the way) the stats back me up on this. Watson threw for fewer yards, on more attempts this season. And while his touchdown numbers were up this year (thanks in large part to the return of Mike Williams from injury), so too were his interceptions.

Watson – who was a bit turnover prone this season – will be facing the best secondary he’s seen all year on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes were nothing short of spectacular with 19 interceptions overall and an FBS-best seven interceptions returned for touchdowns. Malik Hooker alone with six picks, including three pick-sixes. Yikes!

You mean to tell me that Watson – a QB who struggled with turnovers all year – is going to be mistake free against that secondary? Good luck with that.