The announcement that Pirates center fielder Starling Marte was banned 80 games for a positive PED test rocked the baseball world on Tuesday.
The fact that Marte is ineligible for postseason because of the suspension ranks just below how to handle the scheduled “kids replica alternate Starling Marte jersey” giveaway on July 2 on the Pirates’ list of concerns.
Marte’s loss could be crippling for the Pirates – a small-market franchise – for several reasons. Chief among them:
Marte was arguably their best player
We now have a reason for Marte’s slow start this season, but this is a guy who hit .311/.362/.456 with 34 doubles, nine homers, 46 RBI and 47 stolen bases in 2016 – while winning a second consecutive Gold Glove. Of course, the legitimacy of those numbers are now very much in question.
They just reconstructed their outfield
Remember the awkward decision to move Andrew McCutchen from center to right (and consequently, Gregory Polanco from right to left and Marte from left to center). Well, so much for that. On a positive note, at least Pittsburgh didn’t trade McCutchen during the offseason.
They are off to a slow start
Even after sweeping the struggling Cubs at Wrigley Field over the weekend, the Pirates are 6-7. This comes on the heels of a 78-83 finish in 2016 – the first time in four seasons that Pittsburgh missed the postseason. Sure, it’s still early, but Pittsburgh’s margin for error is quite small.
They don’t have a logical replacement
The Pirates recalled Jose Osuna from Triple-A on Tuesday afternoon, but he is hardly the solution. As FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal noted shortly after Marte’s suspension was announced, prized outfield prospect Austin Meadows isn’t exactly tearing it up at Triple-A and knocking down the Pirates’ door.
They already are missing a key contributor
Remember third baseman Jung Ho Kang, who hit 36 homers with 120 RBI and an .838 OPS over the previous two seasons? He’s still in limbo in South Korea, mired in legal uncertainty. David Freese has filled in well at the hot corner so far, but the Pirates’ depth already was being tested with Marte in the lineup.
