The announcement that Pirates center fielder Starling Marte was banned 80 games for a positive PED test rocked the baseball world on Tuesday.

The fact that Marte is ineligible for postseason because of the suspension ranks just below how to handle the scheduled “kids replica alternate Starling Marte jersey” giveaway on July 2 on the Pirates’ list of concerns.

Marte’s loss could be crippling for the Pirates – a small-market franchise – for several reasons. Chief among them:

USA TODAY Sports Caylor Arnold