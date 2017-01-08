5 reasons the Detroit Lions will return to playoffs in 2017

While the Detroit Lions lost their NFC Wild Card game to the Seattle Seahawks, here are five reasons that they will be back in the 2017 NFC Playoffs.

The 2016 Detroit Lions season came to an end on Saturday night, as they lost their NFC Wild Card game on the road to the Seattle Seahawks 26-6. Detroit stumbled down the stretch, but still managed to make the NFC Playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Because both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Redskins lost crucial games in the final weeks of the 2016 regular season, Detroit was able get in the NFC Playoffs as the No. 6 seed at 9-7 on the year.

Many didn’t believe in the Lions in 2016, but they did have their moments this fall. Entering 2016, the Lions were probably a year away from contending for a playoff spot in the NFC anyway. Overall, this team exceeded expectations and had a great year nevertheless. Here are five reasons the Lions making the NFC Playoffs wasn’t a fluke and they’ll be back in 2017.

5. Navigable 2017 season schedule

Because the Lions didn’t win the NFC North –that would be the Green Bay Packers– Detroit won’t play a first-place schedule in 2017. That absolutely helps their cause in getting back to the NFC Playoffs.

Instead of drawing teams like the Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys next season, Detroit gets a bit of an easier draw in competitive balance, landing the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants as their other two games.

As for the 14 games that Detroit already knew it was going to play well in advance of 2017, the Lions will get the NFC South, the AFC North and its annual six division games. The NFC South usually has one dominant team, one playoff pretender and two teams that don’t know what they’re doing.

In the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers are strong, but the Baltimore Ravens are inconsistent, the Cincinnati Bengals might be rebuilding, and then there is science experiment gone wrong known as the Cleveland Browns.

The NFC North probably has two playoff teams next season, including Detroit. It could be either the Packers or the Minnesota Vikings. The Chicago Bears are probably hapless for the foreseeable future in a clueless rebuild.

4. They already know how to win close games

Some will try to deconstruct the Lions’ nine regular season wins as being mostly the beneficiaries of either-or games. The Lions played in an absurd number of close games in 2016, most decided by seven points or less.

While some could argue that the Lions were a 6-10 team masquerading as a 9-7 team, they did find a way to win these tight ball games and that matters. When games were tight, the Lions managed to play loose and grab the victory for the taking.

There are four reasons for this that cannot be understated: 1.) Quarterback Matthew Stafford is a maestro in fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives. 2.) Kicker Matt Prater will make the 50-yard field goal under intense pressure. 3.) The defense doesn’t collapse late in games under defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. 4. ) Head coach Jim Caldwell’s stoic demeanor only aids in the Lions being cool under pressure.

The Lions may lose games in blowouts in 2017, but there seems to be too much good in how they conduct themselves in winning time for that to disappear after this season; call it the clutch gene or just being prepared. Lesser teams can’t deliver in those situations. Expect the Lions to win about five of those games next season. It’s in their DNA.

3. A lot to like with this coaching staff

This is something that tends to get overlooked. The Lions have themselves a solid coaching staff with a proven head coach in Jim Caldwell and two strong coordinators in offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

Together, they give the Lions balance and a foundation that can breed success. Austin will eventually be an NFL head coach one day. He is adept at generating a pass rush and is starting to get some great play from his secondary. Detroit can get better against the run, but Austin’s defense was a major reason the Lions played in and won so many close games.

Forget about his interesting name because Cooter can flat-out coach the quarterback position. Since taking over mid-season in 2015 as offensive coordinator we’ve seen Stafford become the best version of himself as an NFL passer.

They have a great rapport and had some great success in the experimental offense this season. Detroit lacked high-profile weapons, a consistent running game and a busted Stafford finger to work around. Stafford and Cooter can grow together for the foreseeable future.

Caldwell’s even keel allows the Lions to not get too high or too low. He knows his offensive personnel and is aware enough to surround himself with solid defensive coaches. Whether or not this is intentional, Caldwell and his staff are cultivating a Lions team that can thrive in on-field chaos. Playoff teams do that weekly.

2. Matthew Stafford is in his prime

It finally happened. 2016 was the coming out year for Lions starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. For a good part of the season, Stafford was a serious candidate for NFL MVP. He had this never-say-die mentality to playing quarterback for the Lions in so many of those fourth-quarter comebacks.

Playing quarterback for a losing culture has not been easy for the former No. 1 overall pick out of the University of Georgia. He’s had unbelievable talent at the position, but long needed the stability around him to succeed. Stafford has found that with Caldwell at head coach and Cooter at offensive coordinator.

Keep in mind that Stafford had his best season in his first year without Calvin Johnson, who retired from the NFL after nine seasons. Undoubtedly, the Lions became Stafford’s team after Johnson’s retirement. Stafford played unencumbered until suffering ligament damage to his middle finger on his throwing hand. That injury derail his and the Lions’ season in December, but he’s very much in his prime as a professional.

As he approaches 30, Stafford should stay at this upper echelon of quarterbacking until his mid-30s. He has the arm talent that probably will never wane. For the first time since he played at Georgia, Stafford doesn’t seem to be burdened playing quarterback in Detroit. He’s already the best quarterback in franchise history. Look for him to take that next step in 2017 and be a serious MVP candidate into late December 2017.

1. Bob Quinn is just getting started

Detroit may have a navigable schedule, know how to win close games, have a solid coaching staff, and a star quarterback, but easily the biggest reason that the Lions will make the NFC Playoffs again in 2017 is that they have a strong architect in place in general manager Bob Quinn. He’s just getting started.

The Lions were able to pry Quinn away from the New England Patriots in 2016 after being the director of pro scouting the last several years. This means that Quinn will be able to nail NFL drafts for the foreseeable future in Detroit.

His connection to New England and seeing the Lions have success in his first year on the job means that Detroit could be a viable team in 2017 NFL free agency. Detroit will have roughly $41 million in salary cap room to make a few big splashes in free agency. The foundation looks promising in Detroit, as the Lions have built well through the draft.

Expect Quinn to consult Caldwell, Cooter, and Austin about which role players would best fit their team. A few minor tweaks to the Lions roster in free agency and another solid NFL Draft could definitely be enough to get the Lions back into the NFC Playoffs. It’s amazing what stability can do to an organization.

