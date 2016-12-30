5 reasons why Penn State will upend USC in the Rose Bowl

Heading into the Wisconsin game, Penn State had questions about the health of star running back Saquon Barkley, who left the team’s regular-season finale with an ankle injury. Barkley then hobbled off the field early in the Big Ten championship game after appearing to aggravate the ankle, raising more concerns.

Barkley eventually returned and finished with 83 rushing yards and a score, and after several weeks to recover, he should be back at 100 percent for USC, whose coach, Clay Helton called the sophomore “the most complete back we’ve seen.”

Overall, the Trojans boast a stout defense, allowing 133.7 yards per game on the ground, but if Barkley can be effective with a bad wheel against Wisconsin’s No. 2-ranked run D, then he’s certainly a threat here.

(Also read: Here’s five reasons why the Rose Bowl will go USC’s way.)

You can follow Sam Gardner on Twitter or email him at samgardnerfox@gmail.com.