5 takeaways as Cristiano Ronaldo earns Portugal a win at the Confederations Cup

Ronaldo didn’t do anything that appeared especially brilliant on his goal. But you see the way he makes his run towards the middle of the goal, putting the defender inside of him and creating space at the back post to drift toward and you realize how he does the little things to score his goals.

The ball was floated to the back post, he met it and it looked like a pedestrian goal that anyone could have scored, but Ronaldo created it with a smart run to begin it. Once again, he was the difference.

