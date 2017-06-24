Minutes after Blake Griffin reportedly informed the Los Angeles Clippers he was opting out of the final year of his contract on Friday, Chris Paul did the same.

There’s a very simple reason for their decisions. Both players signed max contracts under the old CBA, and the recent influx of cash via the NBA’s new television deals means they can sign much richer contracts by opting out this summer.

Paul provides an especially interesting case study. As the president of the players association, CP3 was a big part of negotiating for the right of older players such as himself to remain eligible for so-called “super-max” contracts.

Such a deal would pay Paul upwards of $200 million over five years, while any other team can offer a maximum of four years at approximately $150 million. Paul would have to give up quite a bit in potential earnings to abandon the Clippers.

On the other hand, his failure to reach the conference finals, let alone the NBA Finals, defines his career ever further with each passing season. Paul could decide all that money isn’t worth giving up on a ring — or passing on an opportunity for a fresh start with teammates who actually enjoy his company.

Here are the five teams that could make a play for Paul this offseason, ranked from least likely to most likely landing spots.

