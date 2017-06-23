5 teams that could sign new free agent Blake Griffin

The Heat reportedly don’t plan to offer Griffin a max contract this summer despite ample cap space, but they should.

Goran Dragic, Hassan Whiteside and the still-improving Dion Waiters would give Griffin a young, successful team to grow with through his prime, he’d have an outstanding coach in Erik Spoelstra, the Heat organization is top notch, starting with Pat Riley at the very top, and Miami offers a lot of the same creature comforts Griffin can find in Los Angeles.

Throw in Florida’s lack of state income tax, like Texas, and the Heat are Griffin’s best option outside of the Clippers.