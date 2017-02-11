5 teams the mock NCAA Tournament bracket got totally wrong

The Wildcats are always one of college basketball’s most polarizing teams, and always a threat to make a deep tourney run. However, this Kentucky team doesn’t deserve to be on the three line. Not based on its current resume.

The Wildcats have have lost four of their five marquee games (UCLA, Louisville, Kansas and Florida) this season, including two (UCLA and Kansas) at home. Other than the victory over North Carolina, there really aren’t many signature wins on their resume.

Plus, Kentucky isn’t playing its best basketball of late, having lost three of its past five agmes entering Saturday. This club feels much more worthy a four seed, if not a five.

