5 things learned from Bucks-Raptors Game 1

It didn’t take long for Milwaukee to flip the script and have the advantage when it comes to playing at home. If the Bucks can hold serve and win all the games played at the Bradley Center, that’d get them to four games and the series win. (Of course, winning more in Toronto certainly would help the cause, too, but for now Milwaukee is in charge.) However, after hearing about how great a crowd they get in Toronto, it sure was quiet an awful lot at Air Canada Centre. And we’re not just talking about when the Bucks took a double-digit lead. The fans were raucous at the tip, but quickly settled in and sat on their hands early in the first quarter, only making noise when Toronto would score. During game action, it was almost like a library. The stadium crew tried to liven things up late, playing the obligatory music and “Let’s Go” type chants, but it was too late. Maybe a loud crowd could have intimidated a young Bucks team with limited playoff experience, but that ship has now sailed.

USA TODAY Sports John E. Sokolowski