In all honesty, there’s not a single external threat to the Warriors’ dynasty outside of injury. Things are good in Oakland, and they’ll remain good for a very long time … unless Golden State gets in its own way.

That sabotage could rear its head in one of three ways. First, there’s Pat Riley’s “Disease of More,” that dreaded malaise that comes over a champion as players experience more and more success. Certain guys become content with their title hunger satiated, while others decide they no longer need to sacrifice for the greater good.

Second, ownership might prove a problem if the luxury tax bill climbs too high. Will Joe Lacob and Peter Gruber balk when they have to spend $300 million in a season to compete for their fifth championship in six years? The Warriors would have a dynasty at that point, but would that be the end of the gravy train?

Finally, and related to the second point, Golden State could ruin its own success by trying to prolong its window of title contention. A hypothetical Klay Thompson trade in 2019 might make sense on paper if you can get back the right assets — until you have to replace Thompson’s actual production with those theoretical players.

Yet self-sabotage is probably the best bet for a Warriors collapse in the near future. Otherwise, this is Golden State’s world, and everyone else is playing for second place.

