5 Things To Watch vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Smith’s Final Game Is Main Attraction
Smith is treating Sunday’s game as if it’s his last, and he’ll definitely be looking to go out with a bang. The potential future Hall of Famer would need more than 238 yards to move up one more rung on the all-time receiving yards list to No. 6. He currently has 89 career touchdowns when adding up receiving, rushing, kickoff return and punt return scores, but he’d probably be happy to get into the 90s. Smith said Sunday’s game will be “furious, feisty.” Smith and Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick don’t exactly get along. Expect vintage Smith, and make sure not to miss a play.
Tucker Can Make History … If He Gets A Chance
With a 53-yard boot against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, Ravens kicker
Young Players To See More Action
The Ravens have made it clear that all healthy starters will still suit up despite there not being any playoff implications. Baltimore is playing to win. That said, the Ravens could still give some looks to younger players who could use some extra game reps. Rookie undrafted linebacker
Players’ Health In Meaningless Game
There’s been chatter around Baltimore that the Ravens should bench some starters, such as quarterback
Defense’s Last Performance
The Ravens defense had three tough games at the end of the season and wants to finish on a strong note. If they can shut down the Bengals’ rushing attack, they still have a chance to be the league’s top run-stuffing unit. Baltimore leads the league in interceptions (18) and wants to hold onto that crown. Outside linebacker