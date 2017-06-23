5 undrafted players who could make an impact in the NBA next season

Outside of the Sacramento Kings, a case can be made that the Lakers had the best draft night of any team. Not only is Staples Center about be one, massive “Big Baller Brand” pop-up shop thanks to the selection of Lonzo Ball, but Los Angeles added some nice pieces later in the draft, including Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma.

Then the shrewd maneuvering of the new Lakers front office extended beyond the draft and into free agency, where they added Dozier, a 6-foot-5 guard from South Carolina, late Thursday night.

Though Dozier’s offensive skills are a work in progress (even if he averaged 13 points at South Carolina), he is a fierce competitor on defense, where he tallied nearly two steals per game. The Lakers were looking to not only upgrade their talent on draft night but also their toughness and culture, and they’ll do both with the addition of Dozier.

