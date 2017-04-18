5-year analysis: Grading the 2012 Packers draft class

Before last season, Perry would have been graded as a solid find at the end of the first round. Nothing spectacular but a decent contributor. Then last year happened. Perry exploded on the defensive line to tie for eighth in the NFL with 11 sacks, and his 52 total tackles and 12 starts were both career bests as well.

Perry doesn’t shy away from the big moments, either. He ranks third in team postseason history with seven sacks, ranking behind a couple of all-time greats in Clay Matthews (11) and Reggie White (eight). Packers fans fondly remember 2.5 of those came in a 35-18 first-round win over Washington in 2015.

Scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, No. 53 re-signed with the team in March.

Grade 5 years later: A-