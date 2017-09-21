$52K of Scotch stolen from liquor store in New Jersey

A band of high-end booze bandits knocked off a New Jersey liquor store, stealing more than $52,000 worth of Scotch, authorities said Wednesday.
The six suspects carried out the boozy heist at the Total Wine & More in River Edge at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, WABC reported.
PEACOCK WANDERS INTO LIQUOR STORE, CAUSES $5K IN DAMAGE
The men used shopping carts to block an aisle while they busted into a liquor case and snagged the three high-priced bottles of 1952 Tullibardine, Highland Park 50 Year Old and Macallan V5 Reflexion, according to the news outlet.
They also swiped a $68 bottle of Pinch Scotch.
FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS
Police are trying to track down the crooks, who were captured on store surveillance footage.