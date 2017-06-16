$6 million upgrade has DE State Parks on pace for a record year

Delaware recently spent over $6 million dollars to renovate Cape Henlopen and Lums Pond State Parks to make them more accessible to modern campers, and it seems like those efforts are paying off. DNREC announced yesterday that there has been a 7 percent increase in camping nights at state parks in the past year, and that reservations are being booked up to a year in advance. Aooarently 65% of campsites have already been reserved through Labor Day weekend of this year, which DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says could mean this year will be a record year of campers. Upgrades made to entice campers to Cape Henlopen included adding 50 & 100 amp electric service and water hook ups to campsites, and adding a laundry area.