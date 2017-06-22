6 most jaw-dropping moments at Sonoma Raceway

Hard racing, hot temperatures and short tempers are a given when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Sonoma Raceway.
Ahead of Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1), here are the six most incredible moments from wine country through the years.
6
Gordon wins sixth straight
Jeff Gordon earned his consecutive road-course victory at Sonoma in June 2000, which capped off an incredible run that begin at Watkins Glen in August 1997.
The four-time Cup champion and FOX NASCAR analyst recorded a total of nine race wins at Sonoma and The Glen combined.
5
Johnson’s first and only road-race win
After it appeared that Marcos Ambrose had the race victory well in-hand at Sonoma in June 2010, the Australian driver stalled his car while trying to save fuel late in the race. That allowed Jimmie Johnson to overtake the lead and cruise to his first and only road-course win to date.
This was vintage Smoke.
In an epic last-lap battle with Denny Hamlin, Tony Stewart passed the Joe Gibbs Racing driver in the final turn to win his 49th and final Cup Series race.
After taking out Brian Vickers in Turn 11 at Sonoma in 2009, Stewart was returned the favor as Vickers purposely turned him back, launching the No. 14 Chevy onto the tire barrier. Afterward, Stewart said he spun Vickers for blocking and he was expecting the retaliation.
2
Cope and Krebs sent flying out of track
Derrike Cope and John Krebs were invovled in a horrific crash at Sonoma in 1994. After making contact, the two drivers slammed into the tire barrier as Cope was launched out of the racetrack.
During a heated battle for the lead in the closing laps at Sonoma in 1991, Davey Allison (28) was turned by Ricky Rudd (5) in Turn 11. NASCAR black-flagged Rudd for the incident as he crossed the finish line and awared the checkered flag to Allison instead.
