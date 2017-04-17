6 NFL Draft prospects who could be the last one in the green room

Kizer was once believed to be a candidate to go in the top five. He still could if a team falls in love with him and trades up, but it’s highly unlikely. In fact, it’s more probable that he lasts until the end of the first round and possibly into the second. Why? Because there are significant concerns about his readiness as an NFL quarterback.

Like the rest of the quarterback class, he’s not going to be ready to start from Day 1. His accuracy needs to improve, as does his ability to read defenses before the snap. Patrick Mahomes, Mitchell Trubisky and Deshaun Watson will all go ahead of him, causing Kizer to sit in the green room for quite a while.