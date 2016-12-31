6 Players the Buffalo Bills Should Consider in First Round

The Buffalo Bills need to land gold this offseason. Who should they look at in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft?

It’s very simple, if the Buffalo Bills want to make the playoffs next season, they will need to turn out a very successful offseason. A lot of that pressure will come in the NFL Draft, which has been an issue in Buffalo for quite some time.

With one game left, the Bills have a pretty good idea of where they will be picking in next year’s draft. With a victory vs. the Jets, the lowest Buffalo can pick come April would be 15th — right around the middle of the pack. With a loss vs. the Jets on Sunday, the highest they can pick would be 9th — a much better pick.

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Bills currently sit right in the middle of that range at No. 12. They are currently the highest-placed 7-win team in the league due to an easy schedule. Other 7-win teams are: Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. If the Bills finish with an 8-8 record, they will potentially join 8 other teams in doing so.

When looking at this year’s draft class, it’s very unbalanced. There’s a lot of talent in some areas, limited talent in other areas and close to no talent in the remaining. The first round will consist mostly of quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive lineman and cornerbacks. However, it’s important to note that almost all QB talent will be gone in that first round.

In later rounds, there will be some solid talent at the cornerback position, offensive tackle, defensive tackle and even some at wide receiver. However, the safety position is one that will be very scarce come April.

That raises the question, who should the Buffalo Bills use their first round draft pick on? Well, I think that decision comes down to one of three different positions: safety, wide receiver and cornerback. If given the option, an offensive tackle would also help.

In this column, we will be finding players that would be a good fit as the Bills’ first round draft pick. All three of those positions are in need of an upgrade this offseason and if the Bills can solve them, it will help us figure out what we need to look for in free agency.

Let’s start with the most important position right now — safety — mainly due to the scarce options in the draft.

If the Buffalo Bills use their first round draft pick on a safety, who could their options be?

Before I get started, I want to note that if the Buffalo Bills use their first round draft pick on a safety, our options are very limited. In fact, there are only two players at this position worth drafting that high and there’s a good chance someone else grabs them before us.

With Aaron Williams‘ future still up in the air and the Bills’ depth at safety completely injured, this is a big need this offseason.

We’ll start with a man that goes by the name of Jabrill Peppers, who you may know as the most versatile player in college football.

Jabrill Peppers LB, Michigan Wolverines DB Jabrill Peppers is a 6’1”, 205 pound 21-year-old that is destined to find success in the NFL. He will be highly sought after due to his versatility on the field. Since he’ll be hard to pass up, he will most likely get drafted before the Buffalo Bills even have a chance to consider him — even if the Bills pick as low as 9th. Mostly listed as a linebacker, Peppers can line up at safety or cornerback as well — which is where Buffalo would use him. Peppers finished this season with 4.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one INT and 72 tackles.

If Jabrill Peppers is available when the Buffalo Bills get ready to pick, they should definitely consider him. Unfortunately, the chances of that are very slim unless they trade up to get him — which wouldn’t be a smart idea. There’s been talk about whether Peppers puts in the right amount of work ethic. Plus, he has to go to the right scheme and Buffalo isn’t exactly that.

With that being said, there’s another player that the Bills could use at safety if he’s available and he’s an even smarter pick: Jamal Adams.

Jamal Adams S, LSU Tigers S In my opinion, this is the guy the Buffalo Bills are in need of the most — Jamal Adams. Easily the best safety in the draft, the Bills are in dire need of a reliable safety to help limit opposing quarterbacks from going deep. While Peppers brings versatility with his position on the field, Adams shows versatility within his position. Comparable to Tyrann Mathieu, Adams plays very aggressive football. He can cover receivers in the slot, has the hands to get interceptions and can even help stop the run. If that doesn’t make the Bills’ eyes pop, then I don’t know what will.

If Peppers isn’t available, then the Bills absolutely need to draft Jamal Adams. He will be an instant upgrade and his contributions will be seen immediately. Unfortunately, the chances of Buffalo grabbing Adams are also slim.

If by any chance he’s still available when Buffalo’s on the clock, then they need to draft him. If not, then Justin Evans out of Texas A&M, Josh Harvey-Clemons out of Louisville, Marcus Williams out of Utah and Budda Baker out of Washington could all be valuable picks later in the draft.

If Buffalo can’t get Peppers or Adams in the first round, then the next position that should be a priority is wide receiver. There will be a lot of receiving talent in the first round, with four names standing atop the rest.

If the Buffalo Bills use their first round draft pick on a wide-receiver, who could their options be?

While Jabrill Peppers and Jamal Adams would be good fits, the Buffalo Bills will most likely have to look at a wide receiver in the first round.

The good news is, upgrading the WR position is just as big of a priority as safety is. Plus, there are a number of good safeties that we could grab in free agency. All in all, the Bills might just be smarter going with a wide receiver anyway.

When you think about Sammy Watkins and his foot, coupled with possibly losing Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin to free agency, the Bills need a wide receiver.

There are 4 receivers in this draft considered to be first-round talent: Mike Williams, Corey Davis, Juju Smith-Schuster and John Ross. They’re all very skilled and would actually all be good for the Buffalo Bills. In reality, the decision would really come down to two guys and there’s definitely one I would prefer over any.

Let’s start with my first choice: Corey Davis.

Corey Davis WR, Western Michigan Broncos WR If the Buffalo Bills draft a wide receiver in the first round, it should definitely be Corey Davis out of Western Michigan. He stands tall at 6’3” and 213 pounds, a frame similar to Andre Johnson. He’s used to a dual threat quarterback — Zach Terrell — who finished the season with 32 TD, 3 INT and 6 rushing TD’s. As for Davis, he has been a force to be reckoned with in his four years with the school. This season, he recorded 91 receptions, 1,427 yards, 15.7 avg and 18 TD — including a 272 yard, 3 TD performance vs. Ball State. He had similar numbers last season, incredibly, finishing with 90 receptions, 1,436 yards, 16.0 average and 12 TD. In his college career, he has 326 receptions, 5,212 yards and 51 touchdowns. Buffalo could use some of that.

There’s a good chance Corey Davis is available when the Buffalo Bills are on the clock and I would be very satisfied if they chose him. He hasn’t had any problems with injuries in his career, playing in all but 2 games in his four years. Plus, the stats don’t lie. His 18 touchdowns is second in the country, while his yardage ranks ninth in the FBS.

If for some reason another team pounces on Davis, there’s another wide receiver that would bring an immediate boost to the Bills’ offense. However, I don’t think it would be as big as what Davis would bring.

Let’s take a look at the next guy up: Mike Williams.

Mike Williams WR, Clemson Tigers WR Mike Williams is another top-talent in this year’s draft and will definitely go in the first round this year. He’s a 6’3”, 225 pound Junior, which is a similar frame to Corey Davis. Coming out of Clemson, Williams is used to a mobile quarterback in Deshaun Watson. If Taylor sticks around, that could be a plus. There are two reasons I would choose Davis over Williams: the stats and injury. Williams has turned out some nice stats in his four-year college career, but they don’t match up with Davis at all. He finished this season with 84 receptions, 1,171 yards and 10 TD. He also endured a neck injury in the 2015 season opener. He managed to catch 2 passes for 20 yards and one TD, but missed the rest of the season. He had a decent 2014 campaign before that, finishing with 57 receptions, 1,030 yards and 6 TD in his sophomore year.

If for some odd reason NONE of these guys up to this point are available, there are still two other wide receivers that could be decent additions for the Buffalo Bills: Juju Smith-Schuster out of USC and John Ross out of Washington.

Juju had an incredible 2015 season, finishing with 89 receptions, 1,454 yards and 10 TD. He has dropped off a bit this season, but still managed 63 receptions, 781 yards and 9 touchdowns. He didn’t miss a game, but was limited all year with injuries to his hip, shoulder, back, wrist and pinkie.

Ross doesn’t have the size of the other three, coming in at 5’11”. However, he is packed with speed and is a highlight factor. For comparison, Marquise Goodwin is 5’10”. He finished the season with 76 receptions, 1,122 yards and a massive 17 touchdowns.

As a last resort at the WR position, the Bills can’t go wrong with any of these receivers. Personally, I’m crossing my fingers for Corey Davis — that is if Jamal Adams isn’t available.

Now we head into garbage time because I doubt none of these six players that I’ve mentioned so far — Jabrill Peppers, Jamal Adams, Corey Davis, Mike Williams, Juju Smith-Schuster and John Ross — aren’t available when the Bills are on the clock. However, you have to be prepared come draft day.

If Buffalo can’t get a safety or receiver in the first round, they better be able to get an offensive tackle or cornerback. Let’s look at some worthy players at each position.

If the Buffalo Bills use their first round draft pick on a cornerback or offensive tackle, who could their options be?

I will be very surprised if the Buffalo Bills don’t draft one of these guys above if given the chance, but I will be equally as surprised if none of them are even available for us. Either way, you have to be prepared for anything in this league.

With that being said, I think there are two players to look at. The first would be Cam Robinson out of Alabama, the top offensive tackle in the draft. The second is Jalen “Teez” Tabor out of Florida, one of the top cornerbacks in the draft.

Jordan Mills is set to be a free agent this offseason and from what he has shown in Buffalo, they are better off letting him walk. Mills is easily the weakest link on the Bills’ offensive line and they will need to upgrade the position.

Cam Robinson OT, Alabama Crimson Tide OT Cam Robinson is the top offensive tackle in this class and comes in at 6’5” and 327 pounds. He’s very versatile and could play guard as well, but mostly played left tackle. He will most likely make a switch to right tackle in the NFL, which is exactly what Buffalo needs. He’s good with his run-block, but his quickness and length make him tough to get around in search of the QB. If you ask me, that’s exactly what Buffalo needs in their right tackle. If available, he will surely be a consideration for the Buffalo Bills.

It’s also important to note that there are 9 other offensive tackles projected to go in the first three rounds, so the Buffalo Bills could always solve this problem later in the draft.

There’s also a question surrounding Stephon Gilmore and whether or not the Buffalo Bills will re-sign him this offseason. If they let him walk, they will have a big hole to fill at the cornerback position. Ronald Darby could handle the best receivers, but they don’t have much depth behind him. Buffalo will get a good look at Kevon Seymour on Sunday, so keep your eyes out for that.

If they do let Gilmore walk, they can surely look in the draft as well. One player that stands out is Teez Tabor, who should be available near the middle of the first round.

Teez Tabor CB, Florida Gators CB Jalen “Teez” Tabor would be a great fit for the Buffalo Bills and would easily provide relief if they let Gilmore walk. That would save the Bills a good amount of money, which could be spent on other talent. However, I think the Bills are better off going a different route and grabbing a cornerback later in the draft. There are 12 cornerbacks projected to go in rounds 2-4 and plenty of talent. Plus, the Bills have drafted a cornerback in four of the past five drafts and they have been good picks. Tabor with his good size, fluid motions and good ball skills would be a good fit, but I think there’s better options to go with for their first round pick.

With all of that being said, I think the two guys Buffalo should be hoping for are Jamal Adams (safety) or Corey Davis (wide receiver). If those two aren’t available, then Mike Williams (wide receiver) and Cam Robinson (offensive tackle) should be next in line.

Do you think I missed someone? Have a different opinion? Leave them in the comments section below!

