6 stars Barcelona should target this summer transfer window

Barcelona are fresh off the disappointment of seeing La Liga go to bitter rivals Madrid, and exiting Champions League in humiliating fashion at the hands of Juventus. They’re looking to bounce back in a big way this summer, and that means bringing in reinforcements. They’ve already replaced manager Luis Enrique with former Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde, and now they’re looking to strengthen their playing staff as well.

Sporting director Robert Fernandez has pledged to bolster the squad’s ranks, and told the club’s official magazine: “We have a lot of information and there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

“It goes without saying that we’ll bolster the squad in the positions we need and that they’ll be big-name signings.”

What sort of players should Barcelona be targeting this summer?

