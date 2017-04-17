The Ox has really stepped it up for Arsenal in the latter half of the season, at a time when a number of Gunners have shrunk under the spotlight. On the right side of Wenger’s makeshift 3-4-2-1, Oxlade-Chamberlain never stopped running, he was Arsenal’s biggest attacking threat, and he was fantastic tracking back to help cover Gabriel on the defensive side of the ball as well. It’s been rumored that he’s one of the players who might be on his way out this summer, but the way he’s playing, it would be a huge mistake for the Gunners to let him go.

