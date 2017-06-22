Chile were probably the better team, but Germany had their chances in this one and played well. That’s astounding considering that the Germans are fielding essentially a second string team, with Jogi Loew admitting that he’s hoping five or six players can make next year’s World Cup squad and Chile winning Copa America in each of the last two seasons.

Whether it was Lars Stindl scoring the goal, Niklas Sule putting in another fine showing or Joshua Kimmich putting in another strong performance, it’s incredible to see the amount of talent in the Germany program. They can dig deep into their pool, call up inexperienced players, and still get results against really good teams.

