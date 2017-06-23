Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1) will feature a first in stock-car racing history: An Israeli driver competing in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Alon Day, 25, a native of Ashdod, Israel, is driving the No. 23 BK Racing Toyota this weekend at Sonoma. Day is a veteran of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, where he finished second in points in 2015 and third last year.

Here are six things Day had to say Friday morning at Sonoma.

© Barry Cantrell / LAT Photo USA © Barry Cantrell / LAT Photo US