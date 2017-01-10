Just a few weeks after Clemson survived on a missed field goal by NC State, it wasn’t as lucky against Pitt. The Panthers nailed a 48-yarder as time expired to give Pat Narduzzi’s club a shocking victory in Death Valley.

At the time, it appeared to be a potential death knell for the Tigers and immediately caused us to debate whether a one-loss Clemson could sneak into the College Football Playoff. But by the end of the day, Michigan and Washington also had lost, and the Tigers were back.

It was just one of many big breaks Clemson got throughout the season, but ultimately was the last one. The Tigers went on to win their final five games of the season – including against Ohio State and Alabama in the playoff – on their way to the school’s first national title in 35 years.