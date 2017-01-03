6-YEAR-OLD DISAPPEARS Search intensifies for missing Colorado boy

Authorities in a Colorado suburb were on a desperate search Monday for a 6-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered away from his home on New Year’s Eve.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were helping search for David Puckett by going door-to-door within 2.5 miles from his Aurora home. Bloodhounds are also searching for him.

“We had over 100 law enforcement officers here (on Monday),” Aurora police officer Crystal McCoy said.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an Amber Alert for David late Monday afternoon. A $10,000 reward was also issued for locating the boy, according to Fox 31 Denver.

Police say foul play isn’t suspected, but they’ve asked for help to find David as quick as possible partly because of the impending frigid temperatures. His mother says he was only wearing a light jacket.

On Sunday night, she issued a tearful plea for people to help find him.

Previous searches aided by a bloodhound and a helicopter didn’t turn up any clues.

Police say David has wandered off before.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click for more from Fox 31 Denver.