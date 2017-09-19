7.1 magnitude earthquake kills at least 79 in Mexico

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Mexico City Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, killing at least 79 people and leaving multiple people reportedly trapped in collapsed buildings.

People gather around of the Angel of Independence monument (AP Photo/Enric Marti) people-gather-around-of-the-angel-of-independence-monument

A woman speaks on her cell phone as people evacuated from office building (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) a-woman-speaks-on-her-cell-phone-as-people-evacuated-from-office-building-

Remains of a damaged building stands after an earthquake in Mexico City (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) remains-of-a-damaged-building-stands-after-an-earthquake-in-mexico-city

A bulldozer removes debris from a partially collapsed building (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) a-bulldozer-removes-debris-from-a-partially-collapsed-building

A woman in a wheelchair is evacuated from a clinic (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) a-woman-in-a-wheelchair-is-evacuated-from-a-clinic-

People remove debris on top of a collapsed building (REUTERS/Claudia Daut) people-remove-debris-on-top-of-a-collapsed-building-

People clear rubble after an earthquake hit Mexico City ( REUTERS/Carlos Jasso) people-clear-rubble-after-an-earthquake-hit-mexico-city