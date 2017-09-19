7.1 magnitude earthquake kills at least 94 in Mexico

7.1 magnitude earthquake kills at least 104 in Mexico
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Mexico City Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, killing at least 104 people and leaving multiple people reportedly trapped in collapsed buildings.
Rescue workers and volunteers search a building that collapsed after an earthquake in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City
(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A woman speaks on her cell phone as people evacuated from office building
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Remains of a damaged building stands after an earthquake in Mexico City
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A bulldozer removes debris from a partially collapsed building
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A woman in a wheelchair is evacuated from a clinic
(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
People remove debris on top of a collapsed building
(REUTERS/Claudia Daut)
Volunteers search a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City
(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A woman is comforted after an earthquake in Mexico City
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A construction worker searches a building that collapsed
(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Patients lie on their hospital beds after being evacuated
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rescue workers and volunteers search a building that collapsed
(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
