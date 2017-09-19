7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico City

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Mexico City Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, leaving massive amounts of damage on the anniversary of another quake that left thousands dead.

USGS said the epicenter was near the town of Raboso, about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.

There were no immediate reports of casualties but local television stations showed images of collapsed facades and streets filled with rubble.

Thousands of people fled office buildings along the central Reforma Avenue as alarms blared, and traffic came to a halt at the Angel of Independence monument.

Market stall vendor Edith Lopez, 25, said she was in a taxi a few blocks away when the quake struck. She said she saw glass bursting out of the windows of some buildings. She was anxiously trying to locate her children, whom she had left in the care of her disabled mother.

In Mexico City pictures fell from walls, objects were shaken off of flat surfaces and computer monitors toppled over. Some people dove for cover under desks.

Images and videos posted to social media showed destroyed buildings and shaken interiors.

Earlier in the day buildings across the city held preparation drills on the anniversary of a 1985 quake. That 8.1 quake caused massive damage to parts of the city and left thousands dead.

Much of Mexico City is built on former lakebed, and the soil is known to amplify the effects of earthquakes even hundreds of miles away.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.