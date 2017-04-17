7 biggest storylines as NASCAR teams go back to work

The Easter break is over and the racing community is headed back to work for 18 consecutive weeks of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races before the final off-weekend of the season in late August.

In case you’ve lost track, here are the seven biggest storylines for this week in NASCAR:

Randy Sartin Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Does Jimmie Johnson go on a hot streak?

7

Now that the seven-time champion won his first race of the year at Texas, he could be getting ready to go on a streak where he wins several more. Bristol isn’t a great track for Johnson, but he’ll be tough in Kansas and Charlotte next month.

Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

What's the next big rules change?

6

NASCAR will experiment with a softer option tire to use in next month’s Monster Energy All-Star Race. If it works, it could be adapted for use in points races next year.

Michael Thomas Shroyer Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

Which team will be first to change crew chiefs?

5

So far, the Cup teams have raced at a restrictor-plate track, three 1.5-mile tracks, and tracks that are 1 mile, 2 miles and 0.526 miles in length. That’s enough of a sample size to know if your team is having a good year or not. And for teams having disappointing seasons, it’s not too early to think about crew chief changes.

Dave Rogers (pictured above) already took a leave of absence from the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing pit box, but that wasn’t performance related.

© Russell LaBounty/LAT Photo USA Russell LaBounty

When does Joe Gibbs Racing finally win?

4

In 2015-16, JGR won 26 of 72 points races, a winning percentage of 36.1. But so far, the team is winless in seven races. Time to panic or just an anomaly?

Michael Thomas Shroyer Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

Who's ready to go short-track racing?

3

This question is rhetorical. We’re all ready for some short track racing. 

The next two weekends, NASCAR will return to its roots, racing at the 0.533-mile Bristol Motor Speedway and the 0.75-mile Richmond International Raceway. Will there be fights? Will there be payback from Martinsville? We can’t wait to find out.

Randy Sartin Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the next first-time winner of 2017?

2

Six drivers have scored victories in the first seven races, with Brad Keselowski the only repeat winner so far. But a lot of big-name drivers including Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin are winless so far. Along with Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney who are looking for their first career Cup Series wins.

© Russell LaBounty/LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Russell LaBounty

Can Kyle Larson stay red-hot?

1

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver is having a breakout season, with one victory and four runner-up finishes in the first seven races of the year. Larson is leading the points and has been a threat to win at most every track so far this year.

© Nigel Kinrade/LAT Images www.latphoto.co.uk Nigel Kinrade

