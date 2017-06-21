7 historical facts about Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR has been racing at Sonoma Raceway since 1989 when Ricky Rudd won the inaugural race in wine country but the track had been open since 1968 and featured several different series before NASCAR came to town.
Check out these historical facts about Sonoma:
Elevation change
At most NASCAR tracks, the only talk about elevation change is how much banking is in the corners. The road course at Sonoma Raceway features a much different type of elevation change. At its highest point on the track (Turn 3a), drivers are 174 feet above sea level and drop down to 14 feet above sea level in Turn 10. That’s a 160 feet difference.
Life on the farm
In the early 1900s, the property which Sonoma Raceway currently resides on was called Sears Point Farms, which plays into the track’s initial name of Sears Point.
Stack the tires up
When NASCAR comes to town, the configuration of the track requires a lot of tires to provide a safety barrier. Specifically, 1,000 tire packs, which features a total of 25,000 tires, held together by close to 100,000 screws, clips and 180,000 washers.
Wildlife
Located 30 miles north of San Francisco, there is quite a bit of wildlife in the Sonoma Valley and at the track. Nearly 4,000 sheep are housed at the speedway and tend to the natural land care. There is also 15 owl boxes, which encourage owls to nest and help with natural rodent mitigation.
Champion’s Goblet
Sonoma is in the heart of wine country, so it’s only fitting that the winner of the race sips some local spirits from a chalice in Victory Lane. The goblet was handcrafted by a local glass blower and introduced in 2006.
Ground breaking
In August of 1968, the creation of Sears Point Raceway started. The first event, which was an SCCA Enduro, was held on Dec 1., 1968. IndyCar, AMA SuperBike, NASCAR, and NHRA have all taken place at the Sonoma Raceway complex over the years.
Name changes
What started out as Sears Point, changed its name in 2002 to Infineon Raceway in a 10-year partnership between the track and Infineon Technologies. When the partnership ended, the track changed its name to Sonoma Raceway and has kept it that was since 2012.
