7 hurt when 14-year-old crashes SUV on Florida interstate

Police in Florida are investigating a one-car crash on an interstate highway that that injured two adults, three young children, and two teens, including the 14-year-old driver, according to a report Sunday.

The crash Saturday evening closed a portion of the westbound lanes of I-4 in Tampa for several hours, Fox 13 Tampa reports.

Florida Highway Patrol blamed the crash on the teen driver, Armani Santi De Jesus, of Tampa. He was charged with careless driving and driving without a license.

The boy was trying to switch lanes in a 2000 Ford Explorer and lost control.

The SUV veered off the highway and crashed into a barrier wall, the station reported.

The injured were taken to Tampa General Hospital.

The station reported that six people were seriously hurt. They included De Jesus, his mother, a 34-year-old man and the man’s three young children, a three-year-old and two six-year-olds.

The station reported that 32-year-old Amanda Teresa Rossiter was sitting next to her son and let him drive.

The other teen, a 16-year-old boy, suffered only minor injuries.