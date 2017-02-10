Oh, how quickly the Bengals went from perennial contenders to a mediocre team. Prior to 2016, they had made the playoffs in five straight years. They lost in the first round each time, of course, but just making the postseason that many times is impressive.

This past season was obviously a disappointment, but the roster is still littered with talent. Giovani Bernard, Jeremy Hill, A.J. Green, Tyler Eifert, Andy Dalton – they’re all terrific talents, and that’s only talking about the offense. If those players can all stay relatively healthy, the Bengals will be dangerous.

Improving the offensive line in free agency and the draft will be crucial to their success. That was a weak point of the roster last year and was a big reason the Bengals struggled to run the ball.

They’re not as underrated as some of the other teams on this list, considering how successful they’ve been for the past six years, but it’d still be a surprise to many to see them reach the Super Bowl the way the Falcons did this season.

Getty Images Getty Images