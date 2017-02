Williams has been playing great for Dallas, averaging 13.5 points and 7.1 assists in 30.1 minutes per game. The Cavaliers have reportedly inquired about Williams’ availability, and if the Mavericks don’t believe they can make the playoffs by the time the trade deadline rolls around, they may have interest in setting Williams free.

(This is assuming, of course, that the toe injury that’s sidelined Williams for the past eight games isn’t too serious.)