7 prospects the Buffalo Bills should target in the NFL Draft

Needs: The Bills lost Stephon Gilmore in free agency, but they were able to retain Lorenzo Alexander, keeping their best pass rusher in the mix. However, neither of those moves will change the team’s primary needs.

When it comes time to draft, the Bills will look to address holes at wide receiver, cornerback, safety, defensive end and tight end. Some needs are bigger than others, but look for Buffalo to draft players at each of those spots.

Picks: First round (10), second round (44), third round (75), fifth round (139, 152), sixth round (169).

