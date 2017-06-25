7 takeaways as Germany and Chile advanced to the Confederations Cup semifinals

There’s no doubt that the Socceroos will be upset to head home after just three matches, but they can at least take solace in the fact that they improved throughout. They showed the ability to create chances in the opener against Germany, but were vastly outplayed. In the second match against Cameroon, they took some punches and had defensive issues again, but improved in the midfield. By the time they played Chile, their back line looked more confident and they had a real shape and ability to connect passes going forward.

Australia are still in a fight to qualify for the World Cup, but if they can play the way they did by the end of the Confederations Cup, we should see them in Russia again next summer.

