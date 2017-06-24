7 takeaways as NYCFC paint New York blue with 2-0 win over the Red Bulls

One of the most intriguing matchups leading up to this one was Yangel Herrera vs. Tyler Adams. Both are fresh off terrific performances at the U-20 World Cup — Herrera for Venezuela, Adams for the U.S. — and have impressed since coming back to their clubs. Herrera walked away with the edge in this one, though.

The Venezuelan was a constant presence, both turning the Red Bulls attacks away and getting into the attack. He had two good chances that would have turned into goals had Luis Robles not made excellent saves, and the 19-year-old was a constant presence as NYCFC poured pressure on the Red Bulls.

Adams wasn’t bad, by any means. He just had a more uneven performance. He wasn’t able to close down Jack Harrison on NYCFC’s first goal, was beaten badly by David Villa on one occasion and sometimes lacked discipline, over-running plays or committing fouls. That said, he broke up several NYCFC attacks, hit a few terrific passes and showed exactly why the Red Bulls are so excited about him. He just wasn’t as good as Herrera, like the rest of his teammates weren’t as good as their NYCFC counterparts.

Brad Penner Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports