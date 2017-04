The Potters had lost four in a row, and while they were midtable, they weren’t too far clear of the drop zone. If they racked up a few more losses, they might be in trouble.

So when Xherdan Shaqiri’s brilliant 30-yard blast found the back of the net to wrap up a 3-1 win over Hull, Stoke let out a big sigh of relief. They finally got a win, and with it should be in the top flight again next season.

