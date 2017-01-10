7 things that have changed since the Cowboys beat the Packers in Week 6

Entering Week 6, the Packers boasted the league’s No. 1-ranked run defense. They had allowed 171 yards on 86 carries (1.99 per attempt), proving to be the league’s most dominant run defense. Heck, their 171 yards allowed were the second fewest in a team’s first four games in NFL history. Everything pointed to Ezekiel Elliott struggling and gaining little yardage, but that was hardly the case. He rushed for a then-career-high 157 yards on 28 carries, nearly matching the total Green Bay had allowed through four games.

Since then, the Cowboys have taken the top spot as the NFL’s best run defense. They allowed a league-low 1,336 yards this season, 179 fewer than the Packers. Dallas also surrendered just nine rushing touchdowns and 3.9 yards per carry, both of which ranked in the top-12. The Cowboys had no trouble running against the Packers’ defense last time around, and they probably won’t have much this weekend, either.