7 things that have changed since the Seahawks beat the Falcons in Week 6

Wilson suffered a knee injury in Week 4, and while it didn’t force him to miss time, it limited his ability in situations where he’d normally be able to scramble when a play breaks down.

Wilson rushed six times for just seven total yards in that Week 6 win over the Falcons, but as he’s gotten healthier, he’s become a threat with his legs once again.

After averaging less than two yards per carry through the first six weeks of the year, Wilson averaged more than five yards per carry over the last six games of the regular season.