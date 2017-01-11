7 things that have changed since the Steelers crushed the Chiefs in Week 4

Like the Chiefs and pretty much every team in the league, the Steelers are missing a key player in defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (pectoral tear), but the D is getting solid play from a pair of rookies in the secondary: first-round defensive back Artie Burns and Sean Davis — a converted defensive back now starting at strong safety.

Meanwhile, former first-round linebackers Bud Dupree and the impervious-to-cold Ryan Shazier have worked through injuries and come back strong. “We’re getting better each week. Guys are starting to feel the energy,” said Dupree, who has recorded 4.5 sacks since becoming a starter in Week 14. “I would love to say that [it’s because of me]. I hope that’s the case. I feel like we’re more confident. Everybody wants to be that person to make a play.”

The ageless James Harrison is still out there wreaking havoc, too, forcing a strip sack and crucial fumble against the Dolphins last week.

AP