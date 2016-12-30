7 things the Cleveland Browns can do to reach .500 in 2017

With their second first-round pick, the Browns can turn to the offense – not before then, though. There isn’t an Andrew Luck or a Cam Newton or a Jameis Winston in this draft, which is unfortunate considering it could be the first time Cleveland has the top overall pick since 2000. So rather than reaching for a quarterback at the top of the draft, the Browns can be patient. Really patient. That doesn’t mean they can’t take a signal caller in the first, of course. They just can’t afford to reach for one.

Rather, the Browns have to see if one falls to them with their second pick, be it in the top-10 or in the middle of the round. And if the top guys like DeShone Kizer, Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky aren’t there, wait. The Raiders found Derek Carr in the second and the Cowboys got lucky with Dak Prescott in the fourth. There’s no need to reach for a quarterback – even if you’re the Browns.

If Cleveland waits until the third, fourth, or fifth round to take a quarterback, it’ll be fine. They have Cody Kessler to bridge the gap, and even keeping Robert Griffin III for another season is conceivable with all their cap space.