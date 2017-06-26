Villafana isn’t young at 27 years old, but he just got his first cap earlier this year so he’s new to the U.S. national team, not that you could tell. By March he was starting in World Cup qualifiers and, by the end of the month, he looked like the team’s best left back. Steady defensively and capable going forward, he gives the U.S. what they need at left back, which is no small feat considering the team’s struggles at the position for decades.

Villafana is still new to the team and, as good as he’s been, needs to prove that he can keep playing at that level. The Gold Cup is another opportunity to do so. If he does, he very well may be the team’s starting left back in Russia next year.

