79-year-old doctor on trial in $200M health fraud scheme

More than 40 people have already pleaded guilty in a $200 million health care fraud scheme run by a New Jersey blood testing lab.

This week, the government’s evidence will be tested for the first time by a 79-year-old family doctor who hopes to convince a jury of his innocence.

Bernard Greenspan is charged with crimes including violating federal anti-kickback laws. Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.

Greenspan was arrested for his connection with Parsippany-based Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services.

The now-defunct company’s owners have pleaded guilty to bribing dozens of doctors in exchange for patient referrals.

Prosecutors say Greenspan was bribed with disguised lease payments, cash for holiday parties and a job for an alleged mistress.

Greenspan’s attorney says his client’s dealings with the lab were legitimate business transactions.