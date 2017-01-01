Lynn was one of the first interviews for the 49ers last year before they hired Kelly. Because of that, he’s an obvious candidate again. No coach rose as quickly as Lynn did in 2016, going from running backs coach to offensive coordinator to interim head coach in the span of three months, so it’s clear he has what it takes. Of course, Lynn might stay in Buffalo on a permanent basis with the Bills potentially hiring him as their full-time head coach. He would instill a sense of accountability with his no-nonsense style.

ASSOCIATED PRESS